Guard Dog Bites Off Baby’s Hand in Malaysia

A dog meant to protect a family in Malaysia has caused tragedy instead when it bit off a 7-day-old baby girl’s hand on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The child was under the care of her aunt at the time, who decided to bring the baby out for sunlight after developing jaundice, The Straits Times reported.

Videos by VICE

The newborn was in her cradle placed near the front grill of their house when the incident happened. The aunt had left the baby briefly to go back inside the house to prepare for the baby’s bath when the dog, untied, attacked and bit off her right hand, Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris told The New Straits Times.

The aunt then heard the baby crying and was shocked to return to the sight of the child covered in blood and the pet dog viciously attacking her. The child’s father was upstairs at the time, tending to his wife who was still recuperating. The aunt panicked and began screaming for help, shocking the couple.

The baby was in critical condition and brought to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for surgery. The Plott Hound, which was kept to guard the house, was unlicensed and has been seized by the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB). A representative from the council said that the large German breed is not allowed to be kept in Malaysia. The dog is now under a two-week quarantine at the Melaka Veterinary Services Department.

State Veterinary Department director Aidi Mohamad said that the dog will be disposed of if it shows signs of rabies. However, if the dog does not show any signs of illness during the 14 days of quarantine, it will be handed back to the MBMB for “further action.”

Legal action will be taken against the dog’s owner under the Licensing of Dogs By-Laws. Authorities will also investigate the case under Malaysia’s Child Act 2001, which addresses cases of child abuse and neglect.

Follow Frankie on Twitter and Instagram.