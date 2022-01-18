Please Stop Putting Hell Money Next to Chinese Dishes

Death and dying is highly taboo in Chinese culture, and even more so around the Lunar New Year, when even uttering words that sound similar to “death” could get your relatives staring daggers in your direction.

So when British newspaper The Observer used joss paper—an offering traditionally burned for deities and the dead—as a prop in an article about dishes for the Lunar New Year, many were aghast.

The article, published on the website shared with its sister publication The Guardian on Jan. 16, details recipes such as buckwheat noodles and char siu pork. In the photo accompanying the recipe for pork and crab dumplings, the plate of pan-fried dumplings is accompanied by a few Chinese feng shui coins—symbolizing wealth and good luck—as well as a single piece of joss paper.

Along with other paper offerings, heaps of flaming joss paper are a common sight at Chinese funerals and during the annual hungry ghost festival—but certainly never on festive occasions like the Lunar New Year.

Shortly after the article was published, culture journalist Vivienne Chow took to Twitter to point out the faux pas while explaining the significance of joss paper as “hell money” that’s meant for the deceased in Chinese culture.

😱TOO stunned to see this in @guardian @ObserverUK Lunar New Year recipes. You most definitely DO NOT pair a LNY dish w joss paper 金銀衣紙 which=hell money you burn for the dead. You DO NOT talk abt death in the New Year! DM me next time if you are unsure https://t.co/YZuw3TTqWe pic.twitter.com/cEk1XdMOST — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) January 16, 2022

Joss paper comes in a variety of designs for different purposes—including worshiping specific deities and paying respects to ancestors. It’s unclear whether the type of joss paper featured by The Observer was meant for deity worship or an offering to the deceased. Nonetheless, many expressed shock at the obvious error.

If I put joss paper of any kind on the table during reunion dinner, I would be the next recipient of burnt offerings.



(small side note: the gold ones are meant to be offerings to deities rather than relatives or ancestors, but I don’t think that makes it any better lol) https://t.co/f9b8bsHdGE — Schrödinger's Bupsky 🌻 (@Tydir_) January 17, 2022

When contacted by VICE, The Guardian pointed to a footnote that was appended to the article after it was published, explaining that the image has been amended to remove joss paper from the dumpling shot.

“We apologise for this cultural error,” the footnote reads, adding that the chef who provided the recipe was “not involved in this mistake.”

But having garnered thousands of retweets and online reactions, the issue has kickstarted intense discourse surrounding yet another instance of cultural ignorance. In particular, many Twitter users are highlighting how Chinese cultural elements are too often repackaged for Western consumption and “aesthetics,” without paying attention to their cultural context.

Extrapolating to the general publishing world, it's a good reason to hire freelancers who understand the culture/s involved in the story and are not just concerned with surface-level aesthetics. Any photographer familiar with hell money would have caught this mistake right away. https://t.co/hJiBkneK89 — Charis Loke 💜🤍🖤 (@charisloke) January 17, 2022

Some revealed an embarrassing trove of similar mistakes, including images of crossed chopsticks accompanying Chinese food, also an arrangement reserved for food offerings for the deceased.

https://twitter.com/itskityaulee/status/1482856304838381591

While they’re on the topic, one Twitter user drew attention to a recipe published on BBC Food which featured an envelope traditionally distributed at Chinese funerals. The website has since issued an apology statement on Twitter and removed the offending image from its article.

We are very sorry for this error. We have taken down the image and will investigate the situation further and review our processes to put more rigorous checks in for styling. — BBC Food (@BBCFood) January 17, 2022

Last year, a United States-based company found itself at the center of a controversy about cultural appropriation, after launching mahjong tile designs that were geared towards “stylish masses,” marketed to a Western audience at hefty prices. Asian household items have also been conspicuously co-opted into the fashion industry, repackaged and sold as luxury goods.

