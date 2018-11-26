You Can Finally Watch the Trailer For Donald Glover and Rihanna’s New Film

As Stereogum notes, the trailer for Hiro Murai’s new Donald Glover- and Rihanna-starring film Guava Island dropped at Glover’s PHAROS festival in Auckland over the weekend. The film was first reported on by Cuban magazine Vistar in August. While the trailer hasn’t been officially released, you can watch footage captured by a fan below.

https://twitter.com/purelylorde/status/1066293427376087043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1066293427376087043&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpitchfork.com%2Fnews%2Fdonald-glover-and-rihanna-to-star-in-new-movie-watch-the-trailer%2F

This trailer, which credits Murai as director and also lists Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright in the cast, is the first official confirmation of the film’s existence. Murai and Glover worked together on this year’s “This Is America” video. Earlier this year, a photo of Glover and Rihanna surfaced on a Childish Gambino fan Instagram.

