Look, It’s a 43 Minute “Gucci Gang” Mix Featuring Everyone

You know what my first thought upon hearing “Gucci Gang” was? I never want to hear this song again. You know what someone else’s thought was? This song is way too short, lets make this thing 43 minutes long. And so by the will of the lord, a 43 minute long version of Gucci Gang now exists.

Presenting, the 43 minute long version of “Gucci Gang”:

https://soundcloud.com/808daily/guccigangdumblongremix

Perhaps you can meditate to this like a buddhist monk tuned into a tibetan singing bowl. Maybe the repetitiveness of the track will get you into a zone, ready to hyper-focus like you’ve dropped an instant-release Adderall. Or you could think this is meaningless, a big piece of trash dumped into the sewer of the internet. Whatever you think though, these are the facts. This mix features the following artists:

– Lil Pump

– Lil Wayne

– YBN Nahmir

– Dave East

– Waka Flocka Flame

– Merkules

– Joyner Lucas

– King Los

– Deen Squad

– Bart Baker

– King Yella

– Bandit Gang Marco

– August Alsina

– Vybz Kartel

– Gucci Mane

– Bad Bunny

– 21 Savage

– J Balvin

– French Montana

– Ozuna

Now here's a link to the mix again in case it's taken you 43 minutes to read the above piece of writing, or if you want to play it back to back for 86 minutes and would like to switch things up a bit.

