Gucci Mane Wants to Be Father of the Year with “All My Children”

Despite fiery accusations of falling victim to a cloning experiment it would appear Mr. Radric Davis otherwise known as Gucci Mane has decided to focus his efforts on what really matters, the kids. Produced by Drumma Boy, Guwop’s new single “All My Children,” finds him staking his very strong claim as one of the most influential rappers of his generation. He has made “rock stars out of trap boys” and still collects their cheques even if their relationships sour, which they might because as Orphan Black confirms, clones are often more unpredictable than their originals. Ponder these theories as you turn up to “All My Children.”