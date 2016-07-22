Stream Gucci Mane’s First Album in Five Years

From the moment that he was released from jail, the day that “Free Gucci” ceased to be a demand and became a noun, Gucci Mane has been building up to the release of his first album in five years, Everybody Looking. We heard six tracks from the record in advance, starting with “1st Day Out Tha Feds”, rolling through “Waybach” a couple days ago, and yesterday “Pussy Print” – his long-awaited reunion with Kanye West – appeared online.

What’s a “Pussy Print,” you ask? “Elephant in the room / Guess who’s the motherfuckin’ elephant.” OK. Wondering who Gucci’s voting for this year? “Don’t ask me who I’m voting for / Cos I got all the presidents.” Gucci is the deep state.

Everybody Looking dropped at midnight, preceded by Gucci’s first post-prison interview revealing, basically, that Gucci is happy, Gucci is healthy – nay, sober and in the best shape of his life – and Gucci is back, just as musically effective as ever. Everything from the recording to the music videos to his Supreme teaser with Harmony Korine was done under house arrest, albeit an extremely nice house.

