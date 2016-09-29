Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne Pray for Freedom on “Oh Lord”

​Lil Wayne’s long and ugly dispute with Birdman and Cash Money Records has long been documented so it’s fitting that, in a newly released track with Gucci Mane titled “Oh Lord,” that he would touch breaking away from the situation. The song is part of the soundtrack for Birth of a Nation, Nate Parker’s film about Nat Turner’s famed slave rebellion of the 1800’s. On the hook, Gucci pleads with God to hear and answer his players, later asking “take these shackles up up off me,” during his verse.

That line is a perfect set up for Wayne to enter with, “I had to leave the family / I cut off CMB, I’m an amputee.” Much like the film, this song directly touches on redemption and starting anew. With both Wayne and Gucci looking at fresh starts (Gucci, recently out of prison and Wayne parting ways with the only label he’s been under) it’s a proper pairing and the best one since they came together for “We Steady Mobbin” back in in 2009. Birth of a Nation’s soundtrack will be released tomorrow, September 30. Listen to the track below.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter​

​