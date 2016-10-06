Gucci Mane & Lil Yachty Connect on “Bentley Coupe”

Lil Yachty‘s rise continues this year with newly released track, “Bentley Coupe” which features Atlanta OG, Gucci Mane. In a year where he’s released two projects already, including the widely praised Lil Boat, Yachty’s only description of the new track on his Soundcloud reads, “ALBUM ON DA WAY.” The track, produced by BYOU$, loops the highest notes from Minnie Riperton’s classic “Loving You” as Gucci and Lil Boat trade verses. Gucci raps “Me and Lil Yachty in Nautica / Polar bear Gucci, Antarctica / 20 chains on like Mardi Gras,” while Yachty raps that his money is tall as “giraffe shit.”

In a recent interview​ with Hot 97, Gucci listed Yachty as one of the newer artists he’d love working with. There are no details on when Yachty will be dropping his next album. Gucci Mane’s Woptober is still set for a October 17 release. Listen to the track below.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey​​ on Twitter​. ​

