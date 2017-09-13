Gucci Mane and The Weeknd Trade Bars on “Curve”

The world is Gucci Mane’s oyster right now. Atlanta’s trap icon and now pop icon shared details from his forthcoming autobiography with us last week and is currently gearing up to marry the woman of his dreams, on 10/17, appropriately. We’re also getting a new album from Guwop as well, titled Mr. Davis. The guy doesn’t seem to sleep.

Today, he stopped by Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 to share album cut “Curve” a new, brooding collaboration with The Weeknd, who did more rapping than his routine crooning. “I’m a big fan of anything that sound good. I kinda like going with the people I been working with,” Gucci told Zane when asked about who he wants to work with most. “I love working with Zay. I look forward to doing some more songs with The Weeknd, Drake, Migos, Thug, and Metro Boomin, Mike Will. If I can just keep working with people I been working with man, that keeps me excited.” Listen to “Curve” below.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.