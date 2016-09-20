Gucci Mane Announces ‘Woptober’ Release, Drops “Bling Blaww Burr” with Young Dolph

Gucci Mane, who has worked more since being released from prison in May than you have in maybe five years, has announced details of his second album in three months. The previously hinted-at Woptober will be out October 17​.

To celebrate the announcement, Gucci also dropped what seems to be the first track from the record. “Bling Blaww Burr,” featuring Young Dolph, sees Gucci Mane referencing the rumors that he’s a clone for the second time in as many tracks: “You know Guwop been iced out but I got new jewels now,” he raps, “Think I’m a clone but if they cut me this sauce gon’ ooze out.”

Listen to the track below via Apple Music and, yeah, brace yourself for another Gucci Mane album if you weren’t already doing so.

