Gucci Mane Approves Gucci but Not Tennis Shoes with Suits

​Gucci Mane has not been historically recognized for his style but since working running up the prison steps 200 times a day​ into his schedule before coming home, the new 80 pound-lighter Guwop is feeling much sexier these days. During his recent visit to NYC, Gucci sat down with Vogue to review the other Gucci’s Spring 2017 Collection and it’s the best thing you’ll watch on the internet today.

As he watches the runway show on a laptop screen, Gucci dispels gender norms in rocking sunglasses: “Most men don’t wear big huge glasses. Some people think that women wear glasses like that—old ladies. But, to me, they fit my face better.” He shuns wearing tennis shoes with suits and insists that baggy clothes cannot accentuate your figure, which makes them a no-go. Mix-matching is acceptable, though.

Videos by VICE

Some of his best takes:

“Cream, red and blue. I feel like that’s hard. That’s super hard.”

“I like that sweater. I feel like I could’ve wore it a little better.”

“If Ima wear a suit, I’m not wearing no suit with no tennis shoes. I’m gon’ gon’ give it to you all the way formal.”

“To each its own but I would never wear that.”

Watch the video below.

​​

Follow Noisey​​ on Twitter​.