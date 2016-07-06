Gucci Mane’s New Song “On Me” Features 2Pac Because Hell Yeah

Gucci Mane’s run of dominance post-jail continues unabated: Right on the heels of putting out the video for “First Day Out the Feds,” he shared a new song last night called “On Me.” And damn. We all knew that Gucci had clout, but the guest he pulled for this one really went above and beyond: 2Pac.

So, OK, it’s not, strictly speaking, new ‘Pac—the verse is actually repurposed from 2Pac’s “Fuck ‘Em All,” off the posthumous album Better Dayz—but it fits in perfectly on the heels of Gucci’s All Eyez on Me reference, and it’s damn cool to hear the two side by side on a track. Gucci comes through with the kind of tough-silly bars that made him famous: “my money lanky taller than a man six foot three / my left pinky: nine carat diamond cut so neat / and if I told you what it cost, you would say golly” (yes, pals, the reason everyone is freaking out so much about Gucci being back is that he’s the hardest rapper who rhymes folksy expressions like “golly”). And ‘Pac’s verse of gritty shit-talking slides in perfectly alongside Gucci. It is fantastic. There are so many reasons to get excited for Everybody Lookin, Gucci’s new album due July 22, but here is another one. Burr!

