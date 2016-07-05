Gucci Mane Flashes Cash and Rocks a Tag in Very Cool “First Day Out The Feds” Video

Yes, 2016 has been a horrible, horrible year and, yes, it is set to continue along those putrid lines. But let’s not forget that one glimmer of hope on that fine May morning when the news trickled through of Gucci Mane’s release from jail. It was the day that “Free Gucci” ceased to be an imperative and became, instead, a statement of fact. And, as the world wrapped its collective head around the joy of the whole thing, Gucci dropped “First Day Out The Feds” with Mike WiLL Made-It on production duties.

Now the track has a video of its own. It shows a trimmed down Gucci throwing money at the camera, walking around his clearly very cool house, and showing us his tag. Obviously it rules. Everybody Looking, his first full-length album in five years, is out July 22 and it’s probably going to be great, too. Watch the video below and check out Noisey Atlanta featuring Gucci himself here.

