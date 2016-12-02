Gucci Mane Goes Trapping Through the Snow in New “St. Brick Intro” Video

I always thought that the whole concept of Santa Claus cruel. We tell kids that a magic old dude is going to bring them gifts every year knowing full well that, sooner or later, their world is going to be shattered. The conversation goes something like this:

Timmy: “Santa isn’t real, mommy?”

Mother: “No, Timmy, it was all a lie.”

Timmy: “Why did you tell such a lie, mommy?”

Mother: “Well, everybody tells their child this in the knowledge that it will one day emerge as a world-shattering falsehood, Timmy.”

Timmy: “…”

Videos by VICE

Maybe it’s time to reconsider this whole thing, though. Below, you can see Gucci Mane’s new video for “St. Brick Intro,” the first single from his forthcoming mixtape, The Return of the East Atlanta Santa. Yes, Gucci has done this before; we’ve had two full tapes of holiday trap from the man. But never has it all fit together into a perfect, airtight mythology like this. The middle sequence has a child walking downstairs in the dead of night, her father behind her, baseball bat in hand, preparing for an intruder. But no, there’s no danger, it’s the East Atlanta Santa. The child is placid, the father smiles as though he’s seen The Light. Gucci snaps his fingers and the toy trains fill with cash, the living room now a model-filled club.

I believe again.

I believe.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

