Bow Down to Gucci Mane on His New Album, ‘King Gucci’

Gotta love when your favorite rapper or artist just keeps on putting out music every other day. No one is better at the constant stream of content than the one and only Gucci Mane, like we saw not too long ago with his triple album release of Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Homie is back at it again with the release of another album, King Gucci. It’s an album filled with more classics, and featuring some super onpoint features by Fetty Wap, PeeWee Longway, Riff Raff, and production from the likes of Chief Keef and Zaytoven. You can try and lock up Gucci, but there will be no stopping new Gucci Mane tracks.

Stream the album below, and check out his appearence in Noisey ATL right here.