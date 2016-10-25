Gucci Mane Premieres “Aggressive” Video, Money (Obviously) Rains From Ceiling

Gucci Mane released the video for his new single “Aggressive” via WSHH last night. And, featuring a number of cameos from his mates, it’s just like a depiction of your average lads out on the town – that is, if ‘the lads’ were all millionaires and one was engaged to Nicki Minaj, and you all turned up to the club in a Rolls Royce instead of sharing an uncomfortable Uber Pool ride with a girl crying into a bottle of Irn Bru WKD.

The clip, which is essentially a checklist of all the reasons mums don’t like rappers and all the reasons the rest of us absolutely do, was shot in Gucci’s home city of Atlanta, and directed by Be-El-Be, whose credits also include Young Thug’s “Best Friend” video.

“Aggressive” is the third single from Woptober, which dropped earlier this month and is Gucci’s second full length since his release from prison earlier this year. He also recently announced plans to put out a third, The Return of the East Atlanta Santa, before 2016 is out – hoping against hope it’s a Christmas album.



Watch the “Aggressive” video below: