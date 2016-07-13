Gucci Mane and Southside Release A Heater With “Multi Millionaire LaFlare”

One of the greatest things about music is that it can help us traverse our current, destitute reality, travelling toward a more lucrative and brighter existence. It’s for that reason that a track like Gucci Mane’s “Multi Millionaire LaFlare” is so crucial, because simply pressing play on it has the ability to make the listener feel like a million bucks. Produced by Southside, the track is one of a string of releases that’ve come from Gucci since his release from prison earlier this year, and comes ahead of the release of his new album Everybody Looking, which is set for release on July 22.