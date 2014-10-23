Guess How Fucking Much Paris Hilton Makes DJing



via Instagram

Paris Hilton is a real DJ. She’s been—as Ellen Degeneres once put it—”to DJ school and stuff.” So it’s no wonder then that her schooling and stuff has earned her a lucrative side gig playing clubs around the world at fancy locales like Brazil, Dubai, Colombia, South Korea, and the fanciest locale of all, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she has a residency at Harrah’s. She is, she says, one of the top five DJs in the world. Paper Magazine has just done the yeoman’s work of chronicling the once-reality TV star and current ???? and her DJ career. According to an August Page Six item in the New York Post (the most reliable of sources), Hilton racked it up in Ibiza over the summer where she earned $2.7 million in four nights. Or, $347,000 an hour. That would explain why she can afford to drop $230,000 on drinks or $13,000 on this ridiculous dog-like creature.

So there you have it. Paris Hilton, who was born rich and then became even more rich by having sex on camera, is the DJ of our generation and makes more money for pressing a few buttons for an hour than you do for going to your shitty job and dealing with your dickhead boss day in and day out all year. But in fairness, look how good she is at it: