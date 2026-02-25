‘Guess I’m Gonna Have to Take My Pants Off’: Foo Fighters Reminisce About Taylor Hawkins’ Stage Antics

The Foo Fighters are dropping their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, in April 2026, and are embarking on a world tour beginning with a couple of festival dates this summer. So, it’s natural that they’re making the interview rounds as this newest album cycle heats up. While speaking to Kerrang! Radio in February 2026, the Foos were asked about their onstage demeanor, which often involves laughter, antics, and general tomfoolery.

“I don’t like going on stage until everyone is laughing,” said Dave Grohl. “To me, the best preparation is to walk on stage in a good mood and laughing hysterically.” He then added, “It happens on stage, I think.”

Bassist Nate Mendel then brought up a story about the late Taylor Hawkins, and the band, crammed together on a loveseat, reminisced about the beloved drummer. “Remember when Taylor ran across the stage naked?” said Mendel, causing Grohl to burst out laughing.

“We were about to go on,” Mendel continued, “And the energy just wasn’t where it needed to be. So he’s like, ‘Guess I’m gonna have to take my pants off,’” as Mendel affected a put-upon sigh. As if Hawkins had pretended it was such a hardship to streak across the stage.

Foo Fighters Discuss What They Like About Small Venues Versus Stadiums

The Foo Fighters are used to playing huge arena shows by now, but they still occasionally play smaller venues and cities. On February 23, they played The Academy in Dublin, then on February 25 and 27, they’re hitting the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and the O2 Ritz in Manchester. So, how do they feel about playing smaller shows at this stage in their career?

“Love it,” said Grohl when asked. “When you put that much energy into a small room, it can kind of explode and become something really big. But also,” he added, “There’s something about being in a tight space and it being really loose and not feeling any sort of pressure or expectation that you might if you were playing a stadium, or a big festival.”

He continued, “It just seems like more of a party than a concert in a way. We’re just free to do whatever we want to do, which is great. And,” he added, “It can go on for a long time. Big long shows.”

