The 18 Absolute Best, Can’t-Miss Places To Dine In Bath & Bristol

The West Country — that long stretch of England that covers the southwest territories of Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire, Somerset, and parts of Gloucestershire — quite possibly takes the crown for having some of the best places to eat in all of Great Britain. Here, we’re taking a deep dive into the culinary scene, hand-picking can’t-miss spots to eat and drink in two of the most interesting — not to mention, the prettiest — cities: Bath and Bristol. From a two-man kitchen dishing out plates of pasta that changes daily, to a bakery-meets-small-plates-concept with exceptional pastries, or a Michelin Green Star winner with a set menu that won’t break the bank, here are the 18 greatest places to drink and dine.

BATH

The Beckford Canteen

It wasn’t until locals were competing with tourists for a seat at The Beckford Bottle Shop that they knew the secret was out: The shop was so much more than a wine purveyor — it was a spot that served wine and small plates. The group behind the name decided to ride the wave and in 2022, they opened a standalone restaurant, The Beckford Canteen, to much of the same acclaim. A high-ceilinged space in a former Georgian greenhouse, the menu puts a clever riff on English classics: rarebit crumpets, juicy pork loin, and milk and cookies for pudding.

Landrace. Photo by Sophie Green.

**Upstairs at Landrace

**One of the best bakeries in Bath, this teeny-tiny, one-wrong-turn-and-you’ll-knock-the-flour-off-the-shelf bakery sits in the city’s buzzing Walcot neighborhood. In the morning, there are cardamom buns and crunchy sourdough, but in the evening, upstairs, there are excellent seasonal plates and natural wine. Expect to find the likes of crispy cheddar curd fritters, winter squash with radicchio, scallop crudo, and fresh agnolotti scribbled on the blackboard.

Noyas Kitchen

Regulars can’t resist big bowls of slurpy noodles in bone broth, super-fresh summer rolls (alongside the sweetest nuoc-cham dipping sauce you’ll want to bottle and take home), and the fluffy bao bun specials at this homestyle spot that’s just steps from the Roman baths. Admire the owner Noya Pawlyn’s black-and-white family photos displayed across the walls. She also hosts occasional five-course pho feasts — but take note, they sell out fast.

Oak. Photo by Sophie Green.

Oak

A pioneering farm-to-table restaurant in a grand, yet cozy Georgian townhouse that champions locally grown produce — so local, it’s pretty much in their backyard. The restaurant-slash-grocer owns a small chemical-free market garden that grows squash in all shapes and forms, different varieties of salad leaves, and more — all of which are served that day. Plates are unfussy, spotlighting seasonal ingredients: Dig into plates of beetroot with homemade ricotta, leek risotto with hazelnuts, or cannellini bean ribollita.

Castle Farm, Midford

In the rolling countryside just south of Bath’s city center is this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it organic farm with the most incredible restaurant. Husband-and-wife owners Pravin and Leah Nayar tap into their South Asian and Scandinavian heritage as culinary inspiration in the kitchen. Every Friday is curry night (there’s a cult following for their paneer parathas and slow-cooked pork dishes), while on Sundays, people come from far and wide for their roasts. On days in between, it’s dhal for brunch and fun supper club collaborations.

The Hideout

Around the corner from Bath Abbey is this pint-sized underground whiskey den with a sordid past. Legend has it that it was once a meeting point for bandits, thieves, and highwaymen during the Tudor period. Today, its name, The Hideout, nods to its history. Interiors are dimly lit, vaulted, and stuffed to the brim with bottles of booze — from an impressive 300+ collection of whiskey (the bar ranks number 25 on the top 50 best bars of the UK list). Its craft cocktails are also quite unique — try the Truly Scrumptious, a blend of cask malt spirit, rose cottage honey, sherry, and soda.

**Colonna and Smalls

**This is serious coffee — you’ll find beans and different roasts from all around the world. It can feel a little overwhelming to know what to order, so just ask the super-knowledgeable barista. This isn’t a sip-and-dash type of place, and you wouldn’t want to either: Bask in the bright and airy minimalist café that attracts couples who come in for their flat whites on the weekend or professors editing essays after a school day. There’s an influence of the Antipodean coffee scene with a strong focus on quality brew. Fun fact: Colonna and Smalls is located just around the corner from Trim Street, which served as a backdrop in one very popular Regency era romantic drama series.

BRISTOL

**Sonny Stores

**In Southville, this side-street restaurant keeps things casual and low-key. Originally a pandemic passion project, owners Mary Glynn and Pegs Quinn (both worked at London’s River Cafe, so the Italian influence is high) turned their sourdough obsession into a brick-and-mortar named after their son. Now, there are queues around the block for their doughy pies topped with ever-changing savory combinations, like potato, taleggio, jalapeño, and honey; or fresh tomato, whipped lardo, and anchovy (don’t skip out on their other delectable creations, like sardines with fried lemon).

Wilsons

Up in Redland, Wilsons zeroes in on produce grown in its small farm. The kitchen puts a more inventive spin on seasonal home-style cooking that changes based on what’s been cultivated in the market garden — one day it might be just-picked purple shiso on a lobster and pork shoulder en croute; the next, a crispy tart with raw peas from the farm, salted cream, and surf clams. The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin Green Star — and despite the credentials, patrons can feast on a three-course lunch for just £30 per person (a steal!). And because so many diners fell in love with its sourdough bread, Wilsons opened a bread shop down the road with bacon baps, caneles, and crunchy bread.

**Marmo

**When a former chef from St. John — the legendary London nose-to-tail restaurant that’s employed an incredible roster of talented folks — decides to open an Italian spot outside of the Big Smoke, you don’t walk, you run. Housed in a tall-vaulted room with tons of natural light and playful wine posters all over the walls, this two-man kitchen (a husband-and-wife duo) turns out different dishes daily, paired with biodynamic wine. Kick off with a pale skin-contact from southern Italy to match fluffy mounds of gnocco fritto topped with rolls of salame rosa (this dish translates to “cuddles” in Italian). Definitely order both pasta specials (there are normally two) — it might be tagliatelle with cavolo nero pesto or al-dente rigati with the smoothest ragu.

Farro Bakery

Despite its location — on the side of a busy thoroughfare — Faro never fails to have a line out the door. Bristolians know to get there early on weekends (aka right when it opens), because most of the goods sell out by 11 a.m. Try something new — a rhubarb and custard galette, chocolate chunk babkas, apricot and ginger cookies — or keep it classic with the flakiest croissants, spiced buns, or a hazelnut pain au chocolat.

Bokman

When Bokman opened in 2019, there was so much hype — all word-of-mouth — that it put Korean cooking in Bristol on the map. Arrive hungry and with a group for family-style eating. The tongdak is the winner — a whole charcoal-grilled chicken stuffed with sticky rice and pickles on the side. Also to be ordered: short rib beef stew, japchae (glass noodles with mushrooms), and lots of kimchi.

Bertha’s

At the top of Wapping Wharf — the beloved harbourside neighborhood filled with independent shops, third-wave coffee, and tip-top restaurants — is Bertha’s, a sourdough-slinging pizza joint that bakes its pies at an eye-watering heat of 500 degrees to achieve the bubble-like char that the Neopolitans have perfected so well. Keep it simple with a margherita, while meat lovers can opt for the “meat and heat,” topped with pepperoni and a good glug of the house hot honey.

**Poco Tapas

**Poco Tapas is no ordinary small plates restaurant — its ethos is to eliminate food waste by using ingredients in their entirety and working with small-scale producers. Head chef Ian Clark has carefully put together two set menus using meat and vegetables grown in the UK, nose to tail and root to fruit. For the latter, expect preserved lemon fava hummus to start, followed by English-grown lentils with carrot and pumpkin seed, crown prince squash with labneh, and caramelized apple beignets.

Casa

Casa is the dolled-up iteration of the now-shuttered Michelin star-awarded Casamia. The river-hugging restaurant is a special treat, and with owner Peter Sanchez-Iglesias behind it, that’s enough to know it’s a place to splurge. The interiors are cool and pared back: white-washed brick walls and minimalist bar stools. For the food, start with golden-fried saffron arancini followed by bowls of gnocchetti with fennel sausage, calamari fritti, and lots and lots of tiramisu.

Left Handed Giant

Left Handed Giant is not only one of the best brew houses in Bristol, but it has a great location, as it’s right on the Floating Harbour with views of Castle Bridge. The space is lofty, but you should arrive just before the nine-to-fivers finish work, so you can nab a table with a freshly poured lager. In the summer, when the floor-to-ceiling wall opens up, it makes for the perfect late-evening spot to hang, ideally accompanied by wood-fired pizza that’s made on-site. Spot groups of thirty-something-year-olds catching up at the end of the day or warming up for a night out.

**New Cut

**Bristol excels at two things: teeny-tiny restaurants and very strong coffee. Over in Wapping Wharf, make a pit stop at New Cut, a bean-to-cup shop with a killer house blend that combines three origins into one single espresso. Local cycle clubs or laptop-toting freelancers come here for the brews, poured from the electric cerulean blue La Marzocco machine, as well as the cajun cauliflower baguette sandwich.

St Nicholas Market. Photo by Sophie Green

**St Nicholas Market

**Bristol’s oldest and most-loved market, St Nicholas (or “St Nicks” as it’s known to locals) has been trading since the late 18th century and is home to well over 50 independent stalls (and is also a popular movie-shooting location — it’s been the setting in a number of films). It’s fun to look around and pick up trinkets here and there, but it’s really known for the street food. Longtime fans know how good Eat a Pitta and Pieminister are, but try heading to the glass arcade for more interesting feasts, like spicy noodles at Chilli Daddy, barbecue meats from Low and Slow, and sweet treats from Ahh Toots.