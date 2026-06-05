Guild Wars 3 Aims To Modernize The MMORPG Experience

In a major surprise, Arenanet appeared on stage at Summer Game Fest to officially announce Guild Wars 3 and usher in a new era of the MMORPG.

Guild Wars 3 Reveal Trailer Teases an Epic MMO

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More than a decade after the 2012 launch of Guild Wars 2, Arenanet is back once again to promote a new MMO adventure. Guild Wars 3 was officially announced at the Summer Game Fest and the developers promise that it will be an MMO unlike any before it.

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According to Arenanet: “The time is right for the next evolution of the MMORPG.”

The Guild Wars 3 beta begins fall 2027, so that means the project is at least a year and a half away at the earliest.

The trailer does offer a bit a look at a character exploring the world, but there are still a lot of questions to be answered. The game’s combat, exploration, and leveling systems were not detailed in this initial announcement.

That said, the reveal did announce that Guild Wars 3 will reach a bigger audience than ever by launching on both PC and PS5.

Be sure to check back soon for more Guild Wars 3 news and updates and other Summer Game Fest announcements and reveals.

Guild Wars 3 does not have an official release date yet, but will launch on PC and PS5..