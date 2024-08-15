Guy Sets World Record by Plugging 444 Gaming Consoles into a Single TV

Ibrahim Al-Nasser is a gamer who has accomplished a feat that will make anyone who’s struggled to plug multiple video game consoles into a single TV stare in awe and wonder. He has set a Guinness World Record for connecting 444 gaming consoles to a single TV.

The guy is an organizational master, with probably some of the best cable management skills the world has ever seen. And how he did it is frankly more impressive than the fact that he did it at all.

Videos by VICE

The consoles are connected via 30 RCA switchers and at least 12 HDMI switchers. “I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play,” Al-Nasser said. “The TV ports are limited, so I either had to unplug existing consoles or add more switchers and converters.” His solution was to integrate all his consoles through a complex network of switchers. To keep track of the vast network, he’s got it all mapped out on an Excel spreadsheet on a nearby PC, which helps him identify which switcher needs to be activated to display a specific console.

Yes, it’s an impressive gaming setup, but Al-Nasser says it really functions more as a gaming museum. He has nearly every video game console ever made hooked up to a single giant TV. You could, conceivably, get a sample of every era of video game history from beginning to end all in one room.

“I used all the tools available in the market in order to organize the cables,” he said. As someone who struggles to conceal the cables of the two videogame consoles and gaming PC I have connected to my TV, I can’t help but marvel at Al-Nasser’s cable management masterpiece like it’s the PlayStation Sistine Chapel.

It should be noted that Guinness World Records don’t really mean much. You can kind of just buy them. But hey, good for him. This feat would be just as impressive without their stamp of approval. Now, if he could just post his layout and all the cable management products he used so I can steal it for my own setup, that would be great.