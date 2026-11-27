As 2000s nostalgia has been running rampant in recent years, a new video game revives the feeling of a familiar 2000s series. In 2005, RedOctane moved from creating video game accessories to developing video games themselves. They took what they learned when developing the arcade game In The Groove into a PlayStation 2 game, and created a new phenomenon. In 2005, they released Guitar Hero, and it was an instant hit. With a guitar-shaped controller, players felt what it’s like to play along to songs like a musician.

Due to the success of the first game, they quickly followed up with Guitar Hero II in 2006. The first game was released in November 2005, and the sequel in November 2006. Therefore, these first two games became a hot Christmas item during those holiday seasons. RedOctane became a subsidiary of Activision in 2006. For Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock, RedOctane paired up with Neversoft, also owned by Activision.

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After a string of successful Guitar Hero releases, Activision closed the RedOctane division in 2010. Throughout the next fifteen years, they were inspired by games such as the fan-created Clone Hero and the success of the Fortnite Festival feature to make a comeback. That comeback came in August 2025, when they announced Stage Tour, a spiritual successor to Guitar Hero.

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‘Stage Tour’ Is Set For Release in December

Much like the original releases of Guitar Hero and Guitar Hero II, Stage Tour will be released on December 10, 2026, right before the holidays. Studio head Simon Ebejer is the former production director of the original Guitar Hero games. For the new guitar controllers, they’ve partnered with CRKD through their parent company, Embracer Group. Guitar controllers are designed with Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer branding.

Stage Tour will feature over 90 licensed songs. This includes modern-day bands such as the prog rock band Polyphia. In the last decade, guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage have emerged as modern-day guitar heroes, going viral many times for their talents. The game also sees the return of classic Guitar Hero bands, such as Metallica and Boston.

Select Songs That’ll Be Featured In The New Game

Billy Talent – “Red Flag“

Black Eyed Peas – “Pump It“

blink-182 – “MORE THAN YOU KNOW“

Def Leppard – “Photograph“

Duran Duran – “Rio“

Jeff Buckley – “Grace“

Megadeth – “Tornado Of Souls“

Fall Out Boy – “Heartbreak Feels So Good“

Genesis – “Land of Confusion“

Metallica – “Lux Æterna“

The Darkness – “I Believe In A Thing Called Love“

Walk The Moon – “Shut Up And Dance“

Spacehog – “In The Meantime“

Tenacious D – “…Baby One More Time“

The Clash – “I Fought The Law“

Wheatus – “Teenage Dirtbag“

ZZ Top – “Sharp Dressed Man“

Olivia Rodrigo – “ballad of a homeschooled girl“

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Dani California“

Mötley Crüe – “Kickstart My Heart“

Slipknot – “Psychosocial“

Ghost – “Square Hammer“

Good Kid – “Mimi’s Delivery Service“

BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy – “RATATATA“

Mastodon – “The Motherload“

Static-X – “Terminator Oscillator“

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)

Extreme – “Get The Funk Out“

Bad Omens – “Just Pretend“

Mammoth – “The End“

Radiohead – “Just“

The Rolling Stones – “In The Stars“

Weezer – “Island In The Sun“

Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.“

Muse – “Starlight“

Smash Mouth – “All Star“

Paramore – “For a Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic“

The Long Faces – “Jane!“

Powerman 5000 – “When Worlds Collide“

Dream Theater – Under A Glass Moon“

Sylosis – “The New Flesh“

Blur – “Parklife“

The Cure – “Just Like Heaven“

Alter Bridge – “Metalingus“

Sum 41 – “You Wanted War“

Kasabian” – “Fire“

Silverstein – “Negative Space“

Trivium – “The Heart From Your Hate“

Steve Ouimette & The Stage Crew – “Stage Tour:

Leon Thomas – “Baccarat“

The Midnight – “Sunset“

Status Quo – “Whatever You Want“

Wolfmother – “Victorious“

Biffy Clyro – “Tiny Indoor Fireworks“

Polyphia – “ABC” (feat. Sophia Black)

Sixpence None The Richer – “Kiss Me“

Boston – “Smokin’“

Photo by David Greedy/Getty Images