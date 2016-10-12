Guitar Moves with Doueh, Master Guitarist of Morocco

In this special episode of Guitar Moves, Matt Sweeney heads to Dahkla, Morocco—where the Sahara Desert meets the ocean—with filmmaker Jay Bulger to link up with the legendary guitarist Doueh. Doueh plays music 24 hours a day, every day, with his family band Group Doueh. Sweeney gets to sit down in the House of Doueh for tea and illumination.

Bulger’s film follows writer Paul Bowles’s book Their Heads Are Green and Their Hands Are Blue over 50 years after its publication. He and legendary music producer Bill Laswell return to Morocco and retrace Bowles’s steps, recording the diverse rhythms and cultures of the tribes of Morocco, within their unique rites of passage. From birth to death, from the Western Sahara to the Mediterranean coast, the film is a journey through Moroccan life. It will be released in festivals 2017.

Videos by VICE

Group Doueh’s music kicks ass and is available on Sublime Frequencies here.