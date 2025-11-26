10 Best Gummies for Sex (And More THC Products for Playtime)

It doesn’t matter if you’re prepping for a sensual night in with your spouse or just excited to get home and break in your new dildo—there’s a gummy for that. Alcohol gets all the credit for making people horny, but the right cannabis strain and product can get you frisky and freaky without making you a drunk mess.

These are the best gummies for sex, from indica-infused bites to potent THC blends. Pop one of these in your mouth before a session, and you’ll be seeing fireworks in no time. I’m also including some THC drinks and THCa flower, so you can eat, drink, or smoke your aphrodisiac!

I hate to play favorites (just kidding), but these are my top, top, top THC gummies for sex. The Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb THC Gummies have a potent formula, with 20mg Delta-9 THC in each chunky bite. They also have a hefty serving of CBG and CBDa, which simultaneously helps you mellow out and feel lifted. You get a head-to-toe tingly, buzzy, floaty feeling that makes sex dreamy and decadent.

There’s something deeply sensual and carefree about this high, so it’s ideal for spending the day in the bedroom or maybe getting frisky with someone new. Made with resin and terpenes from OG Kush, Durban Poison, and Strawberry Kush, the gummies have a juicy, lush flavor and bold body high that stays true to its parent strains.

The Lumi Watermelon Sorbet Gummies are derived from an incredibly relaxing hybrid strain. Watermelon Sorbet is the child of Watermelon Zkittlez and Gelato #45, both of which create a soft and giggly vibe. These gummies won’t make you feel sleepy, leaving you with enough energy to go to town on your boo. But you will be uplifted, with a euphoric energy that makes all the stress melt away.

The distinct watermelon flavor is reminiscent of summer days by the pool, immediately putting you in a good mood. It’s an easy flavor profile to love, with a slightly minty and peppery taste that enhances the watery, juicy fruit taste. From the taste to the tingles, everything about these gummies is perfect for a raunchy evening, giving you a carefree mindset and an elevated body high.

Made with horny ingredients like L-Arginine, Korean Red Ginseng, Maca Root, Icariin, and L-Citrulline, these THC gummies are specifically formulated for sex. They’re supposed to create a more sensitive body high, so every little touch feels explosively erotic. Each gummy contains about 5mg Delta-9 THC.

It’s not the most potent gummy for sex, but it’s fabulous for beginners or those who want an easygoing high while they get intimate. For a stronger sensation, I recommend starting with two gummies, but only if you know you have a decent tolerance. They don’t just make you frisky either. They also make you a bit creative, giving you the free-spirited energy to experiment.

Delta-8 THC could never replace Delta-9, but it can create a brilliant gummy formula for sexy times. The Tribe Tokes Buzzed Pineapple Gummies contain 10mg Delta-9 THC and 20mg Delta-8 THC, offering a potent combination of cannabinoids. You get the hazy warmth of Delta-9, paired with the clear-headed, energizing sensation of Delta-8. The THC variants complement each other perfectly. You’ll feel uplifted enough to put in work, but relaxed and high enough to completely sink into the sex and feel every touch from toes to fingertips.

If you’re looking for a fun sexy time, these create the ideal euphoric and buzzy experience. You get some light giggles and creativity that spice up your bed session. While these are strong, they keep you present, so you won’t float away into your thoughts or get so high that you start to feel awkward.

The Lumi Plum Berry Runtz Gummies are a rich, indica-infused gummy that can lull you into a state of risque relaxation. Made with terpinolene, nerolidol, and linalool terpenes, it has a berry, floral flavor profile that already feels romantic. It’s a dank, juicy flavor that ends on a sour and bright note. Its parent strains are Blueberry OG, Runtz, and Purple Afghani, creating an indica hybrid that soothes all social interactions.

The gummies tend to make you giggly, talkative, and tingly — three of the best vibes for a playful night. Your entire body relaxes and starts to buzz gently, while your mind anticipates what’s going to happen next. One 10mg gummy is enough to have you primed for playtime, but the mini packs of gummies make it easy to microdose throughout the night.

Some gummies bring you down too low to be in the mood for sex, but the SOUL Blood Orange Out of Office THC Gummies offer just the right balance of Delta-9 THC and CBD. With 10mg THC and 20mg CBD, you’ll enjoy a euphoric and grounded high. It’s plenty of THC to get beginners baked, and enough for regular users to feel that Cloud-9 sensation. Thanks to a double dose of CBD, these gummies also help your muscles relax, so you can open up to the experience.

I love the Blood Orange gummies, both for the flavor and dosage, but SOUL makes an edible dosage to suit everyone. Find 1.5mg, 3mg, 6mg, or 15mg THC doses, all of which have double the CBD. One gummy each and you’ll be in a happy, high haze that you can ride all the way to climax.

Don’t underestimate Delta-8 THC when it comes to doing it. The Mellow Fellow Dream Blend Live Resin Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies are a rich dose of THC, with 20mg Delta-8 THC, 15mg CBN, 10mg CBD, 2.5mg Delta-9 THC, and 2.5mg HHC. The cannabinoids come together to create a bright and cheerful high that is clear and calm. You won’t be hazy or foggy, allowing you to stay in the moment.

While hazy sex with a trusted partner is delightful, I recommend these for one-night-stand situations. You won’t be so stoned that you can’t be aware of your surroundings or make smart decisions. Nevertheless, you’ll still feel soft and soothed enough to let the good feels wash over you. I love these little two-gummy packs because you and your boo can each have one to get the mood going. Or you can each get your own pack to take the high times to the next level.

For a sex session that starts off with a pucker, try the Upstate Elevator Sour Starfruit THC Gummy Pucks. These sour gummies hit you with an energetic and euphoric feeling that can get you off your feet… and onto the bed. They deliver a perky punch of sourfruit flavor followed by a fast-hitting high, so you don’t have to wait to start the foreplay. A jolt of creativity and a burst of energy mimic the bright and fruity flavor, making for a top-notch experience.

I find these gummies to create an eagerness. You don’t feel uncomfortably antsy, but you’re ready to do something, and that something can be your partner. And the high ends with a sleepy comedown, drifting you off to dreamland once you’ve gotten off once or twice (or more).

Sex on the beach? But without the sand? Yes, please. These Joy Organics Mood Gummies come in a variety of beach flavors, including Orange, Pineapple, and Blueberry Lemonade. Each flavor is like a tropical breeze, but they all deliver the same dreamy high. With 25mg CBD and 5mg Delta-9 THC, it’s an uber-relaxing high that helps you melt into your bed.

The high comes on slowly in waves, so you can take your time getting comfortable. I love it for a long, drawn-out evening of romance and edging. The gummies create a 50/50 body high, with floaty feelings and airy calmness. If you’re jittery or nervous about getting frisky with someone for the first time, these gummies can put you in the perfect mood.

These are the best sex gummies for my highly experienced THC users. You should have a solid THC tolerance and be looking for an enveloping high. The Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold Gummies have a mix of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC that creates a potency equal to about 80mg Delta-9 THC. That’s a serious dose, so do not take these unless you want to be sky high during sex. You can always split one gummy with your lover and create a milder experience too.

The high is warm and hazy, leaning toward a cerebral sensation that slows down time. But it also gives you a subtle buzzy body feeling, so it’s like your whole body is low-volume static. The honeyed, peachy flavor profile is like a beach cocktail. Can you think of a better flavor to kick off a night of riding and grinding?

5 Bonus Products for Bonus Rounds

If you’re interested in other cannabis products that get you high and horny, check out these THC drinks and THCa flower products!

The delicious cbdMD Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss Drink is made with 10mg Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBG, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake, and Reishi, as well as L-theanine and Vitamin B12. This blend of cannabinoids, mushrooms, and other ingredients puts you in a sunny, relaxed state while giving you a boost of creative and social energy.

If you want to stay up all night playing with toys, the Brez OG Lemon Elderflower Tonic delivers a delightful buzz of creativity and positivity. You can be frisky late into the night with this earthy drink that gives you body tingles and a head high that encourages you to be adventurous.

While I strongly recommend the Mood Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls for chilling in bed or dozing off to sleep, it’s also a scrumptious high for sex. The THCa flower creates a full-body high with floaty and fluffy feelings. It’s like you’re surrounded by softness, which makes every touch sweeter than cereal.

The Diet Smoke Gelato THCa Prerolls wrap you up in a cozy haze without making you too sleepy. The versatile prerolls can be uplifting or mellowing, depending on your mood when you spark it up. It can adapt to whatever kind of session you’re in the mood for, from “love-making” to BDSM.

The Mood Cupid’s Kush THCa Flower is labeled as an “Aroused” strain, so you know it’s going to be a good time. With a strawberry and cream flavor profile, giddy high, and warm body sensations, it’s truly like smoking one of Cupid’s arrows, especially if you’re already in the mood!