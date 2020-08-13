Gun Enthusiasts Celebrate Man Who Shot Himself in the Balls as Their King

Back in May, we wrote about a group of gun enthusiasts who love taking pictures of loaded weapons pointed at their dicks. On a long enough timeline, one of them was inevitably going to accidentally discharge their weapon, and on Tuesday, that appears to be exactly what happened to one member in the San Diego area.

A member of a Facebook group dedicated to taking pictures of loaded weapons pointed at dicks finally shot himself in the balls, according to bloody pictures and video he posted on social media and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the incident to Motherboard. Rather than step back and start questioning whether the practice is wise, the group made him an administrator and are now celebrating him as their king.

On August 11, a member of the group “Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis” posted a video of himself pointing a loaded 1911 handgun at his junk. There’s a brief pause before the gun discharges.

The original video of the man shooting himself in the balls and subsequent thread has been deleted, but members of the group captured the video and aftermath and reuploaded it.

“Hey [b]ois, I might have fucked up,” the man who shot himself in the balls wrote above a picture of his naked legs and splattered blood on the carpet of his floor. A towel is stuffed between his legs and a printed out copy of the constitution is crumpled on the edge of the photo.

The guy posted through the incident as he bled. “God’s caliber [.45] went through my scrotum, mattress, boxspring, and floor,” he wrote. Originally the man thought he’d just grazed his balls, but a subsequent hospital visit told a different story.

In the last public post from the man, he’s in a green hospital gown on a gurney. A pink mask is draped across his face and he’s pointing his finger at his crotch like a gun. “Turns out it wasn’t a graze, that round went right the fuck through me,” he posted. “What I thought were two graze wounds, turned out to be an entrance and exit wound.”

The shooter didn’t respond to a request for comment, but an admin for Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis said he was doing well. “[He] is 100% okay, actually went to work the next day,” an admin of Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis told Motherboard in a Facebook message. “The reason we are calling him king is partially because the poor guy already shot himself, don’t think he needs to be chastised as well… I’m quite sure he’s learned his lesson without the entire world calling him an idiot.”

According to his Facebook profile, the man who shot himself lives in the San Diego Area. The San Diego Police Department told Motherboard it had been called to the hospital in the area to follow up on a patient with a self inflicted gunshot wound at 8:30 p.m., August 11. A representative of the police department told Motherboard on the phone that the man was gone by the time officers arrived at the hospital. The shooter posted his picture from the hospital at 8:24 p.m. on August 11.

To understand why this idiotic thing happened in the first place, and why there are several groups online dedicated to posting pictures of gun owners pointing a loaded weapon at their dick besides the Facebook group in question, you need to understand the beef raging between online gun people.

“Trigger discipline” is a basic gun safety measure drilled into people when they’re learning about firearms. Basic safety says that you always keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot, and that you point it away from yourself and other people unless you mean to shoot them. Shitposters love taking pictures of a loaded gun pointed at their groin, finger hovering just above the trigger, to irritate responsible gun owners.

Now, Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis has made the shooter an admin, and the group is making memes of him as their king. In one meme, Barack Obama is giving him a Presidential Medal of Freedom. The group changed its cover photo to a screenshot of the shooter pointing his loaded 1911 at his dick.

“[We] are sick and tired of being demonized as gun owners, and looped together with the alt-right just for owning guns,” an admin of Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis told Motherboard in a Facebook message. “We are sick of republicans (think NRA) telling us what to do with our property, and we are sick of being told that just because we like guns It means we have to be anti woman, pro life and pro trump.”

Since the story made its way to Twitter and other gun groups online, many have called the shooter’s actions stupid.

“I’m honestly surprised it took this long,” an admin of Gun People Who Hate Gun People, a Facebook group for gun enthusiasts to vent about irresponsible gun owners, told Motherboard in a Facebook message. “But of course this is probably one of the dudes crazy enough to actually point a gun at his junk and then actually post a video of him shooting himself. Like most people have the sense of self worth to not share getting so amazingly owned by their own stupidity.”