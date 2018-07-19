Gun rights supporters are following Parkland students around on their gun control tour

Students who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are on a countrywide bus tour called the “Road to Change” this summer to push for gun reform legislation. They’ve gained a following — and not only the one you might expect.



The students are now being tailed along the way by a group of gun rights activists called the Utah Gun Exchange, who travel in a military-style armored vehicle and hold their own counterprotests.

The Utah Gun Exchange is classifieds advertisement website for Utah residents to buy and sell guns and gun parts. And members of the group have been following the March for Our Lives students on their tour in an attempt to engage with students, supporters and activists on the topic of second amendment and school safety issues.

“I honestly cannot hate the March for Our Lives folks. In fact, I love them. They’re kids, to the degree that the kids are actually talking,” said Utah gun rights activist Clark Aposhian at one stop on the tour.

VICE News embedded with both sides as they geared up for an event in Salt Lake City, where the debate was everywhere — on the bus, in the armored vehicle, and even outside the venue, as supporters and opponents faced off in the parking lot.

