We Talk Gundam, ‘Spelunky 2,’ and ‘The Quiet Man,’ Live from PAX

Patrick, Austin, and Danielle hold court live from their panel at PAX West 2018, with a fierce discussion of Gundam, a not-great-seeming game called the The Quiet Man, hands-on impressions of Spelunky 2 and Get in the Car, Loser, thoughts on Streets of Rage 4 with Jeff Gerstmann, and a LIVE question bucket session.

Discussed: Get in the Car, Loser! The Quiet Man, Spelunky 2, Gris, Windjammers 2, Streets of Rage 4, Gundam.

