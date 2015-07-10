Gunman Kills ‘Multiple’ People in Bavaria, Germany

At least two people have been killed by a lone gunman in a shooting in Bavaria today, according to German police.

Spokesman Bert Rauenbusch told N24 news that a man and a woman had been killed in the morning attack in southern Germany. Local authorities have arrested a suspect who initially fled by car.

The 47-year-old man, identified only as Bernd G. under German privacy laws, shot the woman at about 10am local time from his locally-registered silver Mercedes in the town of Tiefenthal, near Ansbach, police said.

The 82-year-old woman died at the scene and the suspect drove off in his vehicle, then shooting and killing a male cyclist in the nearby town of Rammersdorf, according to police. The suspect also shot at a pedestrian and a farmer driving a tractor, but neither were injured.

Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, called the shooting an “ugly, incomprehensible crime,” noting that there was no indication the suspect had known the victims.

Prosecutors said the suspect showed signs of psychological problems after his arrest and was currently being assessed by a psychologist. The man, who lived locally, had no previous convictions, lead prosecutor Gerhard Neuhof added.

The local Nuernberger Zeitung newspaper reported that the man was tackled by workers at a gas station in Bad Windsheim, about 20 miles from the scene of the shootings, after threatening them with a gun. They tied him up and called police, the paper reported.

