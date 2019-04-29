Gunna, Tierra Whack and “Black Mirror”: Here’s what DaniLeigh is currently obsessed with

Welcome to another episode of the VICE News culture series “Currently Obsessed,” where tastemakers from the music, film, TV and art industries tell us what they’re consuming — or what’s consuming them — right now, and why.

This time we’re talking to the Miami-born R&B and hip-hop artist DaniLeigh.

Videos by VICE

The 24-year-old Dominican-American shot to fame virally when she shared her version of Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge last year, but she already had some excellent credentials in the entertainment industry. Discovered by Prince at the age of 18, she wrote, directed and starred in his “Breakfast Can Wait” video in 2013. And she’s racked up major credits as a dancer, creative director and songwriter since then, including co-writing J.Lo and Cardi-B’s “Dinero” single.

The popularity of DaniLeigh’s breakout song “Lil Bebe” stretched way past its initial release, with remixes with rapper Lil Baby and most recently, Latin trap stars Rauw Alejandro and Nio Garcia, who featured in the song’s Spanish version, Bebecito.

A fan of collaboration, she readily applauds talented peers — she exudes the same energy talking about Gunna’s new album, ” Drip or Drown 2,” as she does talking about herself. “It’s fire. It’s a vibe,” she says. “You could just press shuffle and every song is lit.”



But it’s not just the sound. DaniLeigh thinks visuals are just as important to an artist’s success. Millennials go scrollin’ through the ‘Gram, as she puts it, and then decide if it’s worth a listen. As is the case with one of her current faves, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. “Boogie is crazy with his visuals,” she says. “He’s definitely going to blow up.”

Watch previous episodes of Currently Obsessed with Chromeo’s Dave 1 and Davido.