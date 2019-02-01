Gunna’s Still Dripping On His New Song “One Call”

Gunna’s back with new music—even though to be fair, he never really left. After appearing on just about everyone’s song in 2018 (Think: Travis Scott, Future, and Mariah Carey), the Atlanta rapper is ready to set his sights back on his solo efforts. It’s one day short of a year since the release of Drip Season 3, an installment from his flagship mixtape series that catapulted his career into another dimension. Drip or Drown 2 is expected in February and Gunna’s giving his fans “One Call” to satisfy their appetites.

Produced by Turbo, “One Call” is void of the slinky guitars the two have made their signature. Instead, the Gunna creeps along the bassline. “Get a mink let it drag on the floor / Its a nine in the bag that I tote,” he raps. It’s what Gunna does the best: pair his love for drip with his love for the streets. For three minutes, he sings haphazardly letting his “hood melodies” penetrate the production. Listen to the song below.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.