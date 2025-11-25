Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive 2026 World Tour and Two New Songs Next Month

Guns N’ Roses have been staring down some legal headaches lately. That is not slowing them down, though. The band is heading out on a massive tour next year, and they’ll be playing some new songs along the trek.
The rock music legends have unveiled dates for a full-on world tour in 2026. They’ll start in Mexico in March and eventually conclude in Atlanta in September. But first, fans are getting two new songs from the band: “Nothin’” and “Atlas”. Both will be released on December 2nd.
As for the tour, Guns N’ Roses will have a fan club presale that begins December 2nd at 10 am local time. Then there will be a general artist presale beginning on December 3rd at 10 am local time. You must sign up online by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET to register for the presale. Fans can click here to learn more.
Scroll down to find ticket access and a full list of current dates.
Guns N’ Roses World Tour Dates:
03/28 Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte
04/01 Porto Alegre, BR @ Estádio Beira Rio
04/04 São Paulo, BR @ Monsters Of Rock
04/07 São José do Rio Preto, BR @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
04/10 Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Engenhão
04/12 Vitória, BR @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
04/15 Salvador, BR @ Arena Fonte Nova
04/18 Fortaleza, BR @ Arena Castelão
04/21 São Luiz, BR @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
04/25 Belém do Pará, BR @ Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”
05/05 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood
05/07 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
06/04 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
06/06 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
06/10 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/12-14 Donington, UK @ Download
06/18 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/20 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/23 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
06/25 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
06/28 Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
07/01 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
07/03 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Guns N’ Roses 2026 North American Tour Dates:
07/23 Raleigh, NC @ Cater-Finley Stadium
07/26 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/29 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/01 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/05 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/08 Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
08/12 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/16 St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
08/19 Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
08/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/26 Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
08/29 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
09/02 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
09/05 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/09 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/12 Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
09/16 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/19 Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park