Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive 2026 World Tour and Two New Songs Next Month

Guns N’ Roses have been staring down some legal headaches lately. That is not slowing them down, though. The band is heading out on a massive tour next year, and they’ll be playing some new songs along the trek.

The rock music legends have unveiled dates for a full-on world tour in 2026. They’ll start in Mexico in March and eventually conclude in Atlanta in September. But first, fans are getting two new songs from the band: “Nothin’” and “Atlas”. Both will be released on December 2nd.

Videos by VICE

As for the tour, Guns N’ Roses will have a fan club presale that begins December 2nd at 10 am local time. Then there will be a general artist presale beginning on December 3rd at 10 am local time. You must sign up online by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET to register for the presale. Fans can click here to learn more.

Scroll down to find ticket access and a full list of current dates.

03/28 Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

04/01 Porto Alegre, BR @ Estádio Beira Rio

04/04 São Paulo, BR @ Monsters Of Rock

04/07 São José do Rio Preto, BR @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

04/10 Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Engenhão

04/12 Vitória, BR @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

04/15 Salvador, BR @ Arena Fonte Nova

04/18 Fortaleza, BR @ Arena Castelão

04/21 São Luiz, BR @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

04/25 Belém do Pará, BR @ Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”

05/05 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

05/07 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

06/04 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

06/06 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

06/10 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/12-14 Donington, UK @ Download

06/18 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/20 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/23 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

06/25 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

06/28 Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome

07/01 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

07/03 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

07/23 Raleigh, NC @ Cater-Finley Stadium

07/26 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/29 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/01 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/05 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/08 Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

08/12 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/16 St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

08/19 Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

08/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/26 Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

08/29 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/02 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

09/05 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/09 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/12 Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

09/16 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/19 Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park