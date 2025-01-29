Your Gut Microbiome Might Be Ruining Your Health. Here’s How to Fix It.

Did you know your gut microbiome can impact various aspects of your health—including your mental and emotional well-being? A healthier biome means a healthier you, and according to professionals, all it takes is a few simple lifestyle changes.

Cleveland Clinic defines a gut microbiome as “a microscopic world within the world of your larger body. The trillions of microorganisms that live there affect each other and their environment in various ways. They also appear to influence many aspects of your overall health, both within your digestive system and outside of it.”

Videos by VICE

Basically, your gut has its own biome filled with microscopic organisms, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. And when there’s a disruption in the balance of good and bad organisms within your gut, you can experience a ton of concerning health issues.

“The link between microbiome and its role in disease continues to be researched. Yet, studies have shown its impact on both physiological health and even mental health. A healthy microbiome can reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer,” according to Northwest Medicine.

Ensuring a healthy gut microbiome is essential to your overall health and well-being. Thankfully, simple lifestyle changes can help you improve your gut health.

Doctors at UCLA Health recommend, first and foremost, focusing on eating whole foods, exercising, spending time outdoors, getting sufficient sleep, and managing stress.

“With diet, limit ultra-processed foods and added sugars, which add to low-grade inflammation,” UCLA experts advised. “Instead, choose fiber-rich foods like vegetables, leafy greens, fruit, beans, nuts, seeds, grains and legumes. The indigestible components, known as prebiotics, reach the colon intact and feed your tiny microbe companions. Fermented foods, such as yogurt, kefir, pickles, kimchi, and tempeh — all natural sources of probiotics — help bolster gut populations.”

Doctors also recommend specific exercises that contribute to stress management. For example, yoga and tai chi—in addition to aerobic and weight-bearing exercises—are great for both your physical and mental health.

Overall, remember that stress can impact your health—and vice versa. In a highly stressed world, it’s not always easy to regulate your emotions. However, these small practices are great steps in the right direction.

Just don’t become so obsessed with your health that you’re stressing yourself out even more, over-analyzing everything you’re putting into your body and worrying whether it will hurt you. The ultimate goal should be to discover a healthy, balanced lifestyle that feels realistic for you.