Gutjuri 겉절이 (Fresh Greens Kimchi) Recipe

Makes about 4 cups|200 grams

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Most people familiar with kimchi know it as this long-fermented, funky napa cabbage kimchi with almost bubbly effervescence. But kimchi is much more broad than that. I love long-fermented napa cabbage kimchi in the winter, but when the spring comes, I start longing for fresh and sprouty greens. In spring, I enjoy making gutjuri, a sort of fresher, quicker, not so fermented version of kimchi. My favorites are cilantro and watercress, but it works wonderfully with arugula, mustard greens, or young lettuce, too.

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons Korean chili flakes

2 teaspoons Korean salted shrimp, minced

¾ teaspoon granulated cane sugar

1 teaspoon chopped scallions plus 1 bunch scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 bunch cilantro, watercress, arugula or any young spring greens or herbs, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 red pepper, preferably fresno, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, mix the chili flakes, salted shrimp, sugar, chopped scallions, garlic, sesame oil, and sesame seeds to form the kimchi paste. Add the cut scallions, the herbs, and the pepper and toss well to combine. Serve immediately.

