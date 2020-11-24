Guy Caught Throwing Hot Tub Party Tells Police He ‘Doesn’t Believe’ in COVID Laws

A man caught throwing a hot tub party during a strict national lockdown in England initially told police he “didn’t believe” in COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in Nottinghamshire found six people from five different households when they attended an address in Poplar Grove, Forest Town on Saturday night, after receiving reports of the party taking place.

Under lockdown restrictions that are still in effect, people are not allowed to mix indoors or in a private garden with anyone not in their household or support bubble. You can meet one other person at a time from another household in an outdoors public place, but not five other people, in a hot tub, in your garden.

When challenged by officers, the 32-year-old organiser of the hot tub party is understood to have refused to give details. When police tried to explain the law, he reportedly said he didn’t believe in COVID legislation and continued to be obstructive.

The man was eventually reported for summons to court, while the other people at the hot tub party “dispersed”.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I find it pretty astonishing that anyone would think it is OK to behave in this sort of way when there has been clear guidance given around not mixing households.

“We are still very much in a lockdown as a nation, and we need to keep abiding by these laws. COVID is real and has the potential to kill people, and we cannot forget this.”