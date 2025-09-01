Guy Tries to Digitally Recreate His Dead Dog, Summons Hellhound Instead

When a Japanese man set out to bring his late dog back to life using 3D software, he expected something heartfelt and meaningful. What he ended up with looked more like a spiked digital hellhound with a flowing glitch-beard.

Earlier this month, X user @Reysyu02 shared his attempt to digitally render his deceased dachshund on a home computer. The image quickly went viral—not because it was touching, but because it resembled a low-budget video game boss with fur shooting off in every direction.

One side of the model was jagged with bizarre spikes, which he blamed on his PC’s lack of processing power.

Guy Tries to Digitally Rebuild His Deceased Dog, Summons Hellhound Instead

“It looks like it was shot to death by arrows,” someone commented. Another chimed in with, “Don’t use hair effects if the budget is insufficient.” Brutal, but not wrong.

Rather than give up, @Reysyu02 leaned into the weirdness. He continued uploading new versions, each one slightly closer to looking like an actual dog, but somehow even more unsettling. One had what looked like a glowing pyramid lodged in its chest. Another appeared to be surrounded by a spectral beard, or maybe a magical aura, depending on your mood.

The posts racked up more than 15 million views. Despite the horror-movie aesthetic, people were hooked by how sincere it all was. One user said the creature gave off Neverending Story vibes. Another offered encouragement: “Hmm. Closer. The hairs no longer extend to infinity.”

The man explained that he’d genuinely hoped to pay tribute to his late pet, but hadn’t realized his computer wasn’t up to the task, which is fair. Everyone grieves in their own way. Some people get a memorial tattoo or scatter ashes. He accidentally created a jagged polygon creature with fur physics gone wild.

And yet, the whole thing worked in its own strange way. The glitchy tributes captured attention, made people laugh, and somehow tapped into the very real weirdness of trying to process loss with whatever tools you have lying around.

By the end, the models started to resemble an actual dachshund. The spikes calmed down. The body parts aligned. But there was something weirdly compelling about the broken versions, like they were telling a different kind of story.

Grief is messy. And, apparently, so is 3D rendering on a budget.