Guy Who Pretended to Have Coronavirus on a Plane Did It for the ‘Gram

You may have heard that a man on board a flight to Jamaica Monday forced the plane to return to Toronto because he “joked” about having the coronavirus.

And you may have thought to yourself, why the hell would he do that? What led James Potok to screw up the vacations of hundreds of people on board, and scare the shit of everyone in the process?

Well, the wait for an explanation is over, and it’s dumber than any of us could have imagined.

In an interview with Global News, Potok, 28, said he stood up and announced to his fellow passengers that he’d just been to Hunan Province—the epicentre of the coronavirus—and wasn’t feeling well (LO FUCKING L, James) because he’s “an artist.”

A flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to turn back Monday after a passenger made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.” The passenger, James Potok, told Global News that he was looking to “get a viral video.”



“I was looking to get a viral video,” Potok, who goes by the moniker Potok Philippe, told a reporter matter of factly, as if that’s a totally legitimate reason to pretend to be infected with a flu that is on the cusp of being a pandemic.

“I figured it would invoke some time of reaction. Not on the plane, more people seeing on social media, ‘Wow, this kid’s got some balls’ or ‘This kid is crazy.’”

That’s right, he did it for the ‘gram.

“For what purpose though,” asked the Global reporter, likely (rightfully) confused.

“I’m an artist. Any publicity for me is good publicity,” Potok replied.

As per infectious disease protocol, WestJet flight 2702 was forced to return to Toronto International Airport, derailing vacation plans for the 243 people on board. WestJet had to cancel two flights because of the incident, and added an additional trip to Montego Bay on Tuesday. A spokesperson with the airline apologized to passengers.

But it turns out it’s not the first time Trickster Potok Philippe videotaped himself messing with a plane full of people.

He said he travels to Jamaica about five times per year, and once stood up in front of passengers—phone in hand—and asked for everyone’s attention.

“Lil’ Wayne’s album just dropped, can you go get it?” he asked everyone on the plane.

That’s it—that’s the whole joke. Completely illogical, yes, but at least it didn’t require a quarantine.

Potok apologized for his most recent prank and said pretending to have coronavirus was “in poor taste.”

“There are all sorts of positions: people that are happy, people that are upset,” Potok said. (What? Who the hell is happy?) “In the end, I ruined the people-on-the-plane’s trip, so I’m extremely apologetic.”

Perhaps the best part of Potok’s Global interview was when his dad interrupted. A flustered Potok presumably looks at his father and explains that the news crew just knocked on his door.

“Is that your dad?” the reporter asked.

“Yes,” Potok said, deadpan.

We can only imagine that his father is a very patient man.

Police charged Potok with mischief and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

