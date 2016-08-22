Guy Who Says He’s an Arsenal Employee Quits So Arsene Wenger Can Afford to Spend Money on Players

Today I am no long going to be a burden to Mr Wenger and Arsenal Football Club pic.twitter.com/cdQY7DrB9j

— Arsenal Employee (@ArsenalEmployee) August 22, 2016

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has come up with a new excuse for not spending money the way his chief Premier League rivals do. For years, he claimed that Arsenal couldn’t afford it because they were paying off their new stadium. Then he argued that Arsenal couldn’t keep up with other clubs, who got massive injections of money from billionaire owners. But now, with the new portfolio of broadcast deals in place that will pay EPL clubs a cumulative $11 billion over three years, even that argument is gone.

Insofar as it wasn’t already, considering that in the 2014-15 season Arsenal generated the seventh-most revenue of any club in the world, and the third-most in England—behind only the two Manchester clubs.

So now, Wenger, whose team very badly needs a striker befitting of its title aspirations, blames the lack of expenditure on the club’s employees.

“If I buy you for £45m tomorrow, does it mean I have done well? If I listen to you [the press] then I will have done well because I spent the money, but spending the money in itself is not the quality,” Wenger said recently. “Spending the money and getting a top player; that is different and we are ready to do that. I will spend £300m if I find the player, if I have £300m. We are a club who have 600 employees, who need to have a responsible attitude as well.”

Apparently, one of those 600 employees did not appreciate being used as a decoy for Wenger’s refusal to accept that the game has changed, and that the Premier League is an arm’s race now.

There’s no way of telling if this is for real, since it was tweeted from an anonymous account and the sender of the below letter covered up his own name in his alleged resignation letter to Jason Savage, who, per LinkedIn, is an “Arsenal retail store manager.” But if it is the real article, it’s rather delicious.

This “club store employee” no longer wishes saddle the club with his crippling £14,040 annual salary because he is a fan.

“Hopefully with my wage off the clubs [sic] wage bill, it will free up the cash for Mr. Wenger to buy more players,” our hero writes in his quittin’ note.

“I no longer wish to be a burden at this club.

“Today the club employees reduces to 599, and there is one extra person in line on the dole queue.

“Good luck and I hope you will give me a good reference in my new job.”

Now maybe they can afford to get Olivier Giroud a shave and show the world that beautiful face, unobstructed.