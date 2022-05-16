Guy Who Sold Meth Under Screenname ‘Drugs R Us’ Going to Prison

Michael Goldberg, a 36-year-old man who sold meth on the darkweb under the name “Drugs R Us,” is going to prison.

As first spotted by Dark Net Daily and detailed in court documents, Goldberg ran a criminal organization with his wife and a few other associates. According to the criminal complaint, Goldberg and his associates purchased drugs from various sources and then shipped them internationally using UPS, DHL, and the United States Postal Service.

Goldberg and company weren’t sneaky and the authorities first figured out something was up in 2018 when they discovered several parcels intended for the Philippines were full of methamphetamine. Goldberg shipped them under fake names but used a phone number registered to his real name.

After the cops arrested him, Goldberg continued to run his criminal empire from a jail. “While detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center…Goldberg has made numerous phone calls to Rabulan, often using other inmates’ phone lines, to discuss drug trafficking, destruction of evidence, and the movement of currency,” the criminal complaint said.

The cops, of course, recorded these phone calls. Which is why we know his dark web store’s name. “I don’t know the login for the other thing…the dark web,” Goldberg’s wife said during a call the cops recorded.

“It’s ‘Drugs R Us,’” Goldberg said.

Later in the conversation, his wife told Goldberg that the business wasn’t going well. “Babe. I was online yesterday. It was all bad. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh. That’s all I’m going to say,” she said.

“How many did they get? A lot? All of them?” Goldberg said.

“I’ve seen everything that you’ve dinged,” she said. “Like everything. Everything.”

“So, they got every last thing that we’ve sent? That’s crazy,” Goldberg said into an unsecured line while sitting in prison.

Goldberg was a busy international drug dealer. “I have identified a total of 59 international mail parcels that I believe are part of Goldberg and Rabulan’s scheme to distribute drugs,” the criminal complaint said. “Shippers mailed these parcels to the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and France. Fourteen of the 59 parcels have been seized in the United States containing a total of approximately 22.3 kilograms of methamphetamine and 170 grams of marijuana. Authorities in other countries have seized four of the 59 parcels containing 2.1 kilograms of methamphetamine.”

Impressed with himself, Goldberg told an associate he knew what he’d do once he got out of prison. “I was reading this book about this Cocaine Cowboy [A famous drug dealer that inspired ‘Miami Vice’] and I was like, ‘this fool is fucking weak,’” Goldberg said. “I really want to do a movie and book when I get out. I think I’ll make enough money for everybody to get out of the game. Man, damn, this would be a great fucking documentary.”