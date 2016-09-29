Guys! Something Bon Iver-Related is Going to Happen in East London This Afternoon

​According to a Facebook post​ that is, in appropriately elusive style, just the image above presented with no caption, something Bon Iver-related is happening outside Rough Trade East in London at 4:30pm today. Is it an album stream? The same adverts appeared in Copenhagen and Berlin – is he trying to join us all together in a post-Brexit show of unity? Will Justin be there personally handing out hugs to all who need them, in some sort of elaborate metaphor for the healing properties of his music?

See you there.