Gwar Announce North American ‘The Return of Gor Gor Tour’

Those mischievous marauders in Gwar are about to pave yet another blood-soaked path across North America on the newly announced Return of Gor Gor Tour, delivering mass destruction to the nations this fall.

The trek will be a celebration of the band’s 40-year-long career, which they’re celebrating by bringing back their long-lost crack-addicted dinosaur, Gor Gor, who is the center of the band’s new EP and accompanying comic book, The Return of Gor Gor. Both will be out July 25th, 2025, via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.

Featuring support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vuklture, the Return of Gor Gor Tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18 and lays waste to venues across the U.S. and Canada before ending on Nov. 22 in Norfolk, Virginia.

In a statement on the tour, Gwar vocalist Blöthar The Berserker said: “Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don’t look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!”

General tickets for The Return of Gor Gor Tour go on sale Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales already underway. Check out the full run of tour dates below:

Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

Oct. 20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct. 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Oct. 30 – Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

Oct. 31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 01 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District

Nov. 03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 05 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 06 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 08 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour *

Nov. 16 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Nov. 18 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov. 19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 21 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Nov. 22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa