Gwar Announce North American ‘The Return of Gor Gor Tour’

Those mischievous marauders in Gwar are about to pave yet another blood-soaked path across North America on the newly announced Return of Gor Gor Tour, delivering mass destruction to the nations this fall.
The trek will be a celebration of the band’s 40-year-long career, which they’re celebrating by bringing back their long-lost crack-addicted dinosaur, Gor Gor, who is the center of the band’s new EP and accompanying comic book, The Return of Gor Gor. Both will be out July 25th, 2025, via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.
Featuring support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vuklture, the Return of Gor Gor Tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18 and lays waste to venues across the U.S. and Canada before ending on Nov. 22 in Norfolk, Virginia.
In a statement on the tour, Gwar vocalist Blöthar The Berserker said: “Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don’t look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!”
General tickets for The Return of Gor Gor Tour go on sale Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales already underway. Check out the full run of tour dates below:
Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
Oct. 20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct. 24 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
Oct. 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Oct. 26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Oct. 30 – Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
Oct. 31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
Nov. 01 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District
Nov. 03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 05 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Nov. 06 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 08 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Nov. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Nov. 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
Nov. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour *
Nov. 16 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Nov. 18 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
Nov. 19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Nov. 21 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Nov. 22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
- Festival appearance