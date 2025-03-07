Gwar Goes ‘Berserker Mode’ With New Coffee Blend

Coffee drinkers can now go full “Berserker Mode” with a new java blend from those evil space scumdogs in Gwar.

The band has teamed up with Concept Cafes and Coterie Coffee Co. to create Berserker Mode coffee, which Metal Injection notes is described as “savagely sticky with muddy molassesness and foul-fruited candy sweetness.”

“The best part of getting blackout drunk is Berserker Mode Coffee,” said Gwar vocalist Blöthar the Berserker. “Each sip is infused with the bitter sorrow of unrequited love and that nagging feeling that something really weird happened last night. Berserker Mode Coffee is a savage brew fit for shock rock royalty. I sure feel like the King on my throne after sucking down a pot.”

Mike Tonsetic of Concept Cafes added: “My first intro to Gwar was 1992, freshman year of high school, when my girlfriend’s older brother showed up to school one morning in a white tee covered in fresh steamy Gwar-gasm, obviously from a show the night before; he was obsessed and made us watch bootleg VHS concerts. LOL.”

“I just remember (if memory serves) Oderus going straight up ‘Omen’ on JPII (the Pontiff) with a giant crucifix and I was like WTF,” Tonsetic continued, “I’m hooked on the atomic crack and have been ever since.”

“Think the raddest part in the opportunity to collab with Gwar is the fact that not only are they one of the OGs of shock, but they’ve taken it to a whole other level, time & time again, over a legendary career,” Tonsetic added, “something we absolutely respect and admire, and strive to incorporate into everything we do.”

As part of the new coffee blend’s rollout, Blothar was scheduled to make an appearance at Park Ave CDs in Orlando, FL to sign Gwar albums and promote Berserker Mode Coffee. There will also be a blood donation drive as well, with a BIG RED BUS on hand to collect from 11 am to 4 pm.

