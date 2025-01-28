GWAR Is Auctioning Off Their Undead Elvis Stage Prop, But It’ll Cost You

GWAR has a plethora of wild and outlandish stage props they’ve used on stage over the years, and at least one of those items can be yours… for a price.

The band is currently auctioning off the Undead Elvis stage prop that they used more than 25 years ago, and it’s currently going for $12,000. Bidding for the prop started at $800 but has already shot up to $12,000 with only four bids, which Metal Injection joked could possibly be because “someone fucked up and typed an extra zero.”

Photo credit: gwar.net

“Mask sculpted by Don Drakulich and Matt Maguire,” reads a description of the costumed prop. “Gut sculpted by Bob Gorman. Suit sculpted by Matt Maguire in 1998. Used in 1999 GWARMageddon tours. Please note, this suit is very heavy so shipping will be expensive.”

If you find yourself in a windfall of cash and are considering bidding, you’ve got roughly two days left. You can also look below to check out a clip of GWAR’s 1999 VHS It’s Sleazy that features the Undead Elvis prop in action.