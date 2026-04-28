GWAR Unveils North American Tour Dates for Fall 2026

GWAR has announced the Gor Gor Must Die! Tour for fall 2026, a North American outing with Midnight and Mac Sabbath in support at all dates.

The preeminent cosmic monster-metal band will be road-doggin’ it for the better part of two months, giving 36 North American cities the opportunity to rock out, sing along, and get doused in simulated bodily fluids from the stage.

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The Gor Gor Must Die! Tour kicks off October 27 at Charlottesville, Virginia’s Jefferson Theater, before heading down to Florida for four nights aboard the Headbangers Boat (best. Halloween. Ever!). Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Little Rock, Dallas, Salt Lake, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Cleveland, New York, Philly, and many more cities are on the way before the tour wraps in Norfolk, Virginia on December 12.

X-Cops and Atomic Rule will appear at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

GWAR 2026 Tour: How To Get TIckets

Artist presale for the Gor Gor Must Die! Tour begins Wednesday, April 29 at 10 AM local time (select dates are active now). General onsale for most dates will follow on Friday, May 1 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

You can also get GWAR tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Bandleader Blöthar the Berserker had this to say in a press release from the band (that I CANNOT stop laughing at): “As both father and mother to our precious dinosaur Gor Gor, my hearts break to see what he has become: a crack-addicted truck-stop lizard-of-the-evening. We didn’t raise him to hustle his cloaca up and down the street. It is time for some tough love! Come watch as GWAR lays a whoopin’ on his giant red ass on the ‘Gor Gor Must Die Tour’ with Midnight, Mac Sabbath, X-Cops, and Atomic Rule.”

10/27 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater *

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

10/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

10/30–11/03 – Miami, FL @ Headbangers Boat

11/04 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

11/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

11/06 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

11/07 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11/09 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ AM/FM *

11/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre +

11/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex +

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

11/15 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall +

11/17 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee +

11/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues +

11/19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre +

11/20 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre +

11/21 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom +

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

11/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre +

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall +

11/28 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +

11/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre +

12/02 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre +

12/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

12/04 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom *

12/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

12/06 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

12/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

12/10 – New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square *

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12/12 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

* = w/ Midnight, Mac Sabbath, and X-COPS

+ = w/ Midnight, Mac Sabbath, and Atomic Rule