Watch Gwen Stefani, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts Sing “Hollaback Girl”

Of all the ridiculous and unlikely things to happen in 2016—and there have bee A LOT, from Justin Bieber putting a cigarette out on Post Malone, to Donald Trump becoming a chosen candidate for actual president of the United States—human joke with no retweets James Corden becoming genuinely good and entertaining arguably tops the list. In the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, he cruises around with (apparently ageless) pop queen Gwen Stefani, singing “Don’t Speak,” “The Sweet Escape,” and “Rich Girl,” then having her impersonate all the emojis before explaining that the eggplant is internet code for dick.

Just at the point when you start to think, yeah, this episode is maybe the best yet—at least as good as that time Adele absolutely bodied Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse—George fucking Clooney and Julia Roberts show up out of nowhere and sing “Hollaback Girl,” which Clooney takes a moment to drop a mini thinkpiece on: “If some guys are on a construction site, and they’re yelling at a girl, she’s not going to turn back, she’s not that kind of a girl.”

Then they talk about Love, Actually for a bit and belt out Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” making them the least expected definition of “squad goals” thus far.