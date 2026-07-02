Things We Hate and Love Online This Week

Welcome to Rated and Slated, the column that is terminally online so you don’t have to be.

I have imagined, many times, how much better my life would be if I was good at sports. I’d settle for being mediocre at boxing like Jake Paul, I wouldn’t need to be an elite professional footballer like Erling Haaland.

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Erling Haaland, Norway’s large, maniacal striker, has several exceedingly Norwegian traits. He sometimes exercises by chopping wood in the forest. He consumes 6,000 calories a day. After training sessions, he drinks raw milk. He owns a tax-sheltered investment company in… pic.twitter.com/MLnpgKGswP — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 30, 2026

That said, the Norwegian striker is a good example of how all the skill and success in the world won’t save you from online ridicule, whether it’s AI deepfakes where he appears to be getting a horrific jump scare from his own face, or The New Yorker writing suspiciously phrenological articles about how he’s basically an eternal Viking who’s somehow washed up on the shores of modern life after being shipwrecked by the tides of space and time.

Of course, the ability to perform in the midst of all of this noise is undoubtedly the hallmark of a winning mentality. That’s why he’s currently representing his country on one of the world’s biggest stages, and I’m sitting on the sofa with my full England Euro 96 kit and shin pads on, trawling the internet in the early hours of the morning, looking for new ways to laugh at famous people.

This is my World Cup. I’m in the running for the Golden Boot. These are my latest screamers.

RATED

MACGUFF GOT TOUGH

Elliot Page reveals shredded new look



Says he's "hooked" to boxing



(via https://t.co/z3nuKJk9Uo) pic.twitter.com/xhTQQPchop — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) June 30, 2026

I’ll never watch Juno in the same way again, not now I know how comfortably the main character could kick my ass. Oh well, I could probably still take Michael Cera, at least. Unless, of course, Elliot Page has been sharing out the testosterone. Then my fight with little Paulie might have a Bleeker ending.

ENDING OVERDOSES

When you’re narcan’d out of that fetty OD to find a beautiful OnlyFans model giving you CPR, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve died and gone to heaven. Then her boyfriend, Yung Gravy, slides in and starts rapping about your brush with death and it’s clear that no, this is in fact hell.

NEVER SHAVING AGAIN

no one is allowed to shave their pits ass chest legs arms or bush this December we’re going into those screens hairy as fuck 😭😭😭 https://t.co/fumbmlXVGp — 🔻 Harish 🔻 (@fruitymonkie) June 29, 2026

Robert Eggers is onto something here. Don’t believe porn, there’s nothing sexier than body hair. Forget lasering your bush off, this year is all about having pubes surgically grafted to every inch of your naked skin. Step aside furry, the Werwulf is here.



BEING FROM WEST VIRGINIA

If you think authenticity is overrated then you’ve never read Scott McClanahan. The American novelist has just been interviewed by Dan Ozzi, who wrote a great book about the corporatization of punk and hardcore in the ’90s and early 2000s called Sellout. A sellout is one thing that no one could ever accuse Scott of being; he’s someone who’s written about trying to fuck the actual earth as a teenager, and whose upcoming book Fights! is inspired by all the fights he’s had with his wife (the writer Juliet Escoria) and late editor (Giancarlo DiTrapano). It’s fair to say that doesn’t sound like the work of someone who is famously good with compromise.

“GOING SHOPPING”

Going Shopping w/ Walton Goggins



Out now.



Directed by Johann Rashidhttps://t.co/ekgXXltsX5 pic.twitter.com/t3vzkLWTlq — The Strokes (@thestrokes) June 28, 2026

So this is where Walton Goggins ends up after getting capped at the end of White Lotus Season 3, dancing around to The Strokes new single in some kind of purgatorial Graceland. I guess Aimee Lou Wood wasn’t joking when she promised to help him get his joy back, even if it killed her.

YHWH NAILGUN THE MOVIE

In a Reddit AMA the other day, YHWH Nailgun confirmed that their music is supposed to be funny. And to be fair, releasing an 11-minute album is a great gag. Especially when you double down and turn the whole thing into a movie. What next, YHWH the Opera? Timothée Chalamet won’t know what hit him.

JOE ESZTERHAS IN INTERVIEW MAGAZINE

Joe Eszterhas rewrote the rules of Hollywood. The screenwriter behind Flashdance, Basic Instinct, Jagged Edge, Sliver, and Showgirls joins @PatrikSandberg for our Summer issue to look back on the billion-dollar career that made him an industry outlier. https://t.co/ojw3UlU7ZW — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) June 29, 2026

While the rest of us have spent the last 34 years mesmerised by increasingly high resolution footage of Sharon Stone uncrossing her legs in Basic Instinct, screenwriter Joe Eszterhas has been peering into the “gay crystal ball” and now, at 81, he’s had a premonition: we’ll soon return to an age of provocation, where art is something that makes you laugh and pisses you off and you ultimately enjoy (even if you have to keep it secret, like that Mr. Skin habit).

slated

THE POWER OF LOVE

Call me cynical but when it comes to bringing about world peace, dramatic gestures involving New York skyscrapers don’t have the best track record.

DESTROYING REALITY AT DOULBESPEED

In October, the 21-year-old Zuhair Lakhani announced his company Doublespeed and claimed it was the only venture-capital-backed bot farm in America when he received an investment from Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z. “Because why let Russia and China have all the fun?”… pic.twitter.com/Pr8pkMeAlY — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 1, 2026

The best way to “titillate your peers and stoke fear in everybody else” used to be recreating stunts from Jackass. Now, it’s by launching a venture capital-backed bot farm, creating an army of AI influencers and flooding feeds with “propaganda campaigns.” Zuhair Lakhani, if you really want to impress me you’ll strap yourself into a portable toilet filled with dog shit and get launched 150 feet into the air on a bungee cord. Don’t try and do this using AI, I’ll be able to tell.

A HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE WITH P DIDDY

The best "no" of Seth Rogen's life. 😮‍💨



'The Invite's #SethRogen tells Olivia Wilde about one of the most unexpected invitations he's ever received.



Rogen reveals he was once invited to join embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs on a hot air balloon ride—an invitation he's very… pic.twitter.com/hJ45C6nYED — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 2, 2026

If you’re Seth Rogan you might be worried about the reputational risk of getting your photo taken with Sean Coombs on a hot air balloon, whereas I’m thinking about’s going to happen if this jet of flame comes into contact with 55-gallons of baby oil during a Freak Off party at 3,000 feet in the air. Good thing all this ketamine and MDMA has got me feeling like I can fly to safety.

IS THIS MEANT TO BE A TAXI DRIVER HOMAGE?

All the animals come out at night to place their bets on Polymarket. Someday, a real rain will come? 82% chance. And wash all this scum off the streets? 27% chance. Will I break even this month? I don’t care, don’t make no difference to me.

LOVECRAFTIAN NIGHTMARE MACHINES

When I say the future of multi purpose robotics is in lovecraftian nightmare machines and not humanoid this is exactly the kind of thing I mean https://t.co/peYuvVdT1G — Build/Boost (@BuildBoost) July 1, 2026

When I say the future of multi-purpose robotics is in Lovecraftian nightmare machines, this [in the back of a bang bus, a fleshlight at the end of each of its legs, and 20 balaclava’d men all wearing VR headsets tuned into a livestream straight from Bonnie Blue’s cosmic abyss] is exactly the kind of thing I mean.

ACAB INCLUDES WHATEVER THE HELL THIS IS

HEARTWARMING:



the coercive tools of an oppressive state are being used for an incongruously cutesy crowd-pleasing purpose (today only) https://t.co/7XAl0Lkf55 — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) June 29, 2026

It won’t be long before there are police water canon wet T-shirt competitions with the winner getting VIP queue jump tickets for Berghain. And they say Berlin ain’t what it used to be.

KYLIE JENNER’S META GLASSES ADVERT

Funny how we’re being sold our digital prison through the eyes of a billionaire interacting with her hired help. https://t.co/bXFcZQlb2Z — Just.A.Thought 💭 (@e_galv) June 29, 2026

I don’t think much of this new Peep Show reboot.



Follow Adam on Instagram @yungtolstoi