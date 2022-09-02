Habichuelas Guisadas Recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 scallions, white parts only, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ pounds|680 grams green beans, washed, trimmed and cut into ½-inch sections

¾ cup|177 ml vegetable broth

½ cup|140 grams crushed tomatoes

kosher salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Heat a large skillet over medium. Add a layer of oil, then add the scallions and garlic and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add the green beans and cook until they start to turn bright green, about 2 minutes, then stir in the broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cover. Cook until the green beans are completely tender, about 8 minutes. Season with salt, then transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with olive oil.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.