HABITS’ “Limp” Video Is Satanic, in a Cool Way

NOTE: The above video may be triggering for viewers with photosensitive epilepsy. Discretion is advised.

I’ll level with you: Even though the whole ‘wearing-fetish-gear-in-your-video’ thing is really trendy and all, I sometimes just find it a bit… boring. I don’t know why! Maybe I’m just a square, or a prude, or something. I know this isn’t therapy, so I’ll stop now, but if you have the answers, my email is on the internet. But anyway, while I think the whole ‘wearing-fetish-gear-in-your-video’ thing is really boring, I will make a very large exception for HABITS, who today are releasing their ridiculous, weird, and deeply fun new video for “Limp”, a standout from last Friday’s Salty EP.

Videos by VICE

In the self-directed clip, HABITS members Mohini and Maia have a weird, gory time in some kind of satanic dungeon. In HABITS’ words, the video is “a visual snapshots of what HABITS is: evil, sexy, and messy.” Alternately too-dark and too-bright, the clip is beautifully shot but not at all self serious: surreal scenes of Marcus Whale pouring Mohini champagne and Callan whipping Maia are interspersed with highly saturated shots of drum machines, cakes being mashed up with dildos, and phallic candles. It sounds like a lot, and it is, but that’s half the fun.

Like the best music videos, “Limp” is the result of a bunch of friends getting together and just having a good time. “We invited some mates to the shoots and just pointed a camera at them,” say HABITS via email, “We were thrilled to document their charisma and iconicness.” It worked a charm. We’re premiering the excellent “Limp” video above.

HABITS’ Salty EP is out now. The duo are playing shows in Melbourne and Sydney this weekend; tickets here. You can find them on Instagram.

