Hackers Are Using Fake PS5 Emulators to Steal Gamers’ Personal Information

Scammers online have found a new target within the gaming community, according to a report featured on IGN. Those who use emulators to run PS5-exclusive games on their PC are at risk, as this can leave them open to sneaky malware.

For those unfamiliar, emulators let a system copy another system’s behavior, such as a gaming PC acting like a PlayStation console. This allows users to play games on their PC which might only be available on a PS5, like Marvel’s Wolverine or Ghosts of Yotei. Games can be “sideloaded”, meaning the official PlayStation Store is bypassed when downloading a game.

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Think of it as Splenda versus sugar in a cup of coffee. Splenda is the emulator, copying the behaviors of sugar, and tricking the coffee drinker into thinking they’re enjoying a boost of sugary sweetness in their coffee.

PC Gamers Are Being Warned About a Sneaky New Scam Involving PS5 Emulators

According to IGN, scammers are hiding behind two popular emulation projects and then apparently launch an infostealer. As the name suggests, infostealers act like art thieves breaking into a museum, stealing personal information like credit card data and important passwords instead of fine art. Even worse, the malware used here is so sophisticated that it not only evades detection but also cleans up after itself. It even weaves into Windows Defender protections, meaning it sneaks into the files Windows Defender is built to ignore, like system restore points.

If scammers steal this data, it could have serious, long-term consequences. Beyond stolen passwords used to access private accounts like Amazon, there are also financial risks. Scammers could use this data to open fraudulent credit cards or drain funds from an existing bank account.

Emulation users are prime targets because they are accustomed to downloading outside software from sites like GitHub, an online platform that hosts a wide array of code files. Because they likely trust a familiar source, they don’t think twice about running the software they download on their own computers.

Emulators seem to have spiked recently, in part because the tricky software now works better than before. Gamers without a PlayStation console can run previously incompatible software on their PC, letting them play games that might otherwise be unavailable. PlayStation consoles are also at risk of jailbreaks, meaning emulators can run Nintendo or older PSP games that are no longer compatible with current hardware.