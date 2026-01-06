Hackers Stole Millions of Pornhub Users’ Data and Used It for Extortion

ShinyHunters—a subgroup of a hacker collective known as “the Com”—claims to have stolen more than 200 million records tied to Pornhub Premium users. That’s about 94 gigabytes of data, if you’re keeping score at home.

The haul allegedly includes email addresses, search histories, viewing and download activity, video titles, keywords, timestamps, and approximate location. They know who you are, and they know the freaky stuff you’re into.

Pornhub, the world’s largest porn site, says the breach did not originate from its own systems. Instead, the data appears to have come from Mixpanel, a third-party analytics company that Pornhub stopped using in 2021.

That suggests the exposed information is several years old, though for most people, what you were masturbating to in 2021 is likely just as embarrassing as what you’re masturbating to today.

The Pornhub Hacking Scandal Explained

In a statement, Pornhub said that passwords, payment details, and financial information were not compromised.

ShinyHunters has reportedly been sending extortion emails to Pornhub, demanding payment in bitcoin to prevent the data from being published. A small sample shared with journalists demonstrates the specificity of the analytics data, capturing individual user actions down to specific searches and video views.

So far, cybersecurity firms say they have not seen the data publicly leaked.

Speaking to infosec and tech news site BleepingComputer, Mixpanel disputed that the data came from its most recent November 2025 breach, saying it has no evidence that the Pornhub data was taken during that breach.

The company claims the data was last accessed through a legitimate account in 2023, which raises questions about how the information ultimately ended up in hackers’ hands.